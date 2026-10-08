The wave of arrests of military draft evaders has seen a significant escalation on the ground, as Military Police attempted to carry out search and arrest operations across the country but encountered organized physical resistance.

In a Wednesday night operation in Dimona, Military Police forces raided several addresses in an attempt to arrest a yeshiva student and two brothers.

Upon the officers' arrival, the "Color Black" alert system was activated, prompting dozens of haredi residents to rush to the scene. The protesters physically prevented the arrests and began dancing after the forces withdrew.

A similar incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. in Bat Yam, where the target was another yeshiva student.

In that case as well, the activation of the alert system brought dozens of protesters to the scene. Tense confrontations broke out between the two sides, and Military Police forces were ultimately forced to withdraw without making the arrest.