Dozens of extremist haredi protesters gathered near the IDF Induction and Classification Base at Tel Hashomer to protest the arrest of draft evaders, attempting to block the road leading to the base.

Reinforced police forces were deployed to maintain public order and prevent roadblocks and disturbances.

Meanwhile, several roads in Kiryat Ono leading to the recruitment office were closed, and traffic restrictions were imposed in the area.

According to police, the closures include Yaakov Dori Road at the corner of Gildesheim Street, toward the recruitment office, as well as Shahelet Gate and Nahal Dan Street.

Police forces remain deployed in the area to maintain public order and prevent further traffic disruptions.