A yeshiva student from Rishon Lezion who is due to marry in 10 days was sentenced today (Thursday) to 20 days in military prison after military police arrested him at his home overnight.

The arrest was part of the IDF's ongoing enforcement operations against young men classified as deserters or draft evaders.

Military police arrived at the young man's home in Rishon Lezion overnight and arrested him amid final preparations for his wedding, scheduled for less than two weeks away.

In disciplinary proceedings following his arrest, he was sentenced to 20 days in prison, meaning he would remain in custody on his scheduled wedding day.

Following the sentence, and given the proximity of the wedding, the organization Notnim Gav took up the case. A lawyer representing the organization is now assisting the young man and his family, working with legal and military authorities to seek a reduction in his sentence or his immediate release so he can complete the preparations and hold the wedding as scheduled.