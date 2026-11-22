Jerusalem haredi protest turns violent, female IDF soldier rescued from crowd

A female IDF soldier who inadvertently entered a haredi demonstration on Haim Bar-Lev Road in Jerusalem became trapped in the crowd and was rescued by Jerusalem District police officers operating alongside special patrol and Border Police forces.

The demonstration, held in protest of the arrest of an IDF draft evader, escalated into a riot, during which roads were blocked, and rioters threw objects at police forces.

According to a police statement, the protesters refused to clear the road, disrupting daily life in the area. A police officer used a loudspeaker to order the rioters to disperse, but after they failed to comply, officers began using force and riot-control measures.

During the operation, officers rescued the female IDF soldier who had inadvertently entered the demonstration and become trapped in the crowd. Police also managed to reopen the blocked roads.

Police also said that a minor who spat toward a police unit was detained and taken to a police station for identification. Police said their forces were continuing to operate in the area to maintain public order.