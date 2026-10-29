עימותים בהפגנת החרדים בכביש 4

Route 4 near was blocked in both directions between Aluf Sadeh Interchange and the Em Hamoshavot interchange in central Israel on Thursday evening by extremist haredim protesting the arrest of a draft evader.

Police forces are operating at the scene, using force to disperse the protesters and open the road. During the dispersal efforts, officers threw stun grenades into the crowd, injuring several demonstrators.

The police reported that three officers were injured during the riot, including an officer who suffered a head injury and another whose ribs were broken.

"An officer on the ground declared the demonstration illegal, and despite attempts at dialogue, rioters continue to gather at the scene, shouting at the police forces," it was reported.

United Torah Judaism chairman MK Yaakov Asher criticized the conduct of the police. Asher emphasized that he opposes road blockages but added: "We cannot remain silent in the face of the disturbing footage." According to Asher, the conduct crosses a red line.