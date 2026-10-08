The extremist Jerusalem Faction (Peleg Yerushalmi) is organizing protests following a wave of arrests of haredi draft-evaders.

The Committee for the Salvation of the Torah World officially announced mass demonstrations and roadblocks on major highways Thursday, beginning at 4:00 p.m., at central locations in Jerusalem and the Gush Dan area.

The decision to launch the new wave of protests was made at the direct instruction of the Jerusalem Faction's leader, Rabbi Azriel Auerbach, following a series of recent arrests of yeshiva students.

Addressing the committee's rabbis, Rabbi Auerbach delivered sharp criticism of the military authorities and the conduct of the haredi establishment, claiming that yeshiva students "are being thrown into prison, and no one is raising their voice in protest."

The demonstrations planned for Thursday afternoon are expected to paralyze major intersections and transportation arteries in Gush Dan and Jerusalem, coinciding with peak traffic ahead of the weekend.

Israel Police and other authorities are preparing with reinforced forces. Drivers and public transportation passengers are urged to remain alert, check for anticipated road closures in advance, and prepare for significant traffic disruptions.