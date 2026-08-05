עופר וינטר מגיב לתקיפה: "התבלבלתם, לא מפחד מכם"

Brigadier General (Res.) Ofer Winter published a video on Wednesday, discussing the clashes a day earlier outside a guidance fair for haredi pre-military recruits, where he had come to address the young haredim who sought to learn about the IDF's various service tracks.

After the fair, dozens of protesters affiliated with the hardline "Jerusalem Faction" waited outside, shouting protest chants and even verbally attacking the attendees.

"Yesterday I went to a fair for haredi enlistment tracks, and I spoke with many young curious haredim as I have done for years," Winter said in the video. "The conference ended, and a few dozen ignorant extremist rioters who do not represent the haredi public demonstrated and blocked the building. They shouted, raved, and attacked some of the boys and threatened them."

Winter added: "You're confused. I'm not afraid of you. I've faced greater threats. It just encourages me to work more and deal with the rioters and those who send them. The haredi public is transforming and will continue to transform. I had the privilege of being part of the integration of the haredi public in the IDF in the past, and I will continue working on the matter in the future at every position I'm in."

He went on to emphasize that his actions were intended “for the sake of the Jewish people," adding: “I love and respect the Torah world. Those who attacked me yesterday do not represent the Torah world; they represent ignorance and extremism."

He concluded by criticizing the way the protesters were handled, saying: “Instead of the Military Police, I would have arrested them today and taken them to military detention, because they are not studying Torah, and I saw that they are certainly capable of running."

He ended the video with a call: “Forward, we continue with all our strength to unite the Jewish people."