מחאת הפלג הירושלמי Doovidl

Members of the Jerusalem Faction held a demonstration Tuesday evening outside a guidance fair for Haredi pre-military recruits on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Ofer Winter participated in the event and delivered a speech. However, the protesters arrived only after the gathering had already concluded and were unable to disrupt it.

As participants left the venue, the demonstrators shouted protest slogans at them. Among the chants were cries of "Traitor" directed at Haredi soldier Mendel Rata, who had attended the event.

Winter was also targeted by the protesters, who shouted insults including "Inciter," "You have no forgiveness," and "Heretic."

Large numbers of police officers were deployed to secure the event. The officers formed a barrier between the demonstrators and the conference participants, preventing the protesters from approaching them.