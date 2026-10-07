The Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee convened on Wednesday, three years after the October 7 massacre, to discuss implementation of the law for prosecuting Hamas' Nukhba terrorists.

Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman opened the meeting with a minute of silence in memory of those murdered and fallen, and then read Psalm 79.

Rothman explained that the decision to hold the discussion specifically on the third anniversary of the massacre was intentional, beyond the reporting requirement established by the law, which was approved with the support of 110 Knesset members.

"On this day, October 7, three years after the event, this is an important point in time to understand where the State of Israel stands in light of the verse we just read - ‘Avenge the spilled blood of Your servants,’" he said.

According to Rothman, bringing the terrorists to justice is part of the government’s obligation to the victims of the massacre.

"The very important mission demanded by the blood of our murdered brothers and sisters is for the State to make sure that it does not allow this to pass," he said.

Rothman also emphasized, "We are all working on this as one, coalition and opposition. The Knesset is united in the need, in the oversight and examination, and three years later, also in the urgency that this happen and be carried out."

MK Moshe Saada stressed during the discussion that the legal process is also important in the battle over how the October 7 massacre is presented around the world.

"The blood of our brothers cries out from the ground, the images cry out, and what lies before us is the need to do justice and, through the legal process, also tell the world," Saada said.

"Today we see other narratives around the world, and the time has come to hold up a mirror and tell the clear truth. There is a moral obligation to do this, and we all need to join hands together to ensure that justice is done."

MK Yulia Malinovsky demanded that implementation of the law move forward, emphasizing, "If there are problems, we will solve them, and if necessary, we will bang on the table, but we want results. The people of Israel deserve answers."

"We did what we needed to do, we passed the law, and now every official must put personal whims and disagreements aside and rise to the occasion."

Malinovsky also promised that parliamentary oversight of the issue would continue after the elections as well, saying, "Regardless of the election results and the person who will sit in this chair, we will not let up. We owe this to the families."