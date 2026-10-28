The IDF on Thursday eliminated Ahmed Muhammad Ahmed Baraka, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas’ military wing, in a strike in southern Gaza.



Baraka took part in the abduction of several Israeli civilians during the October 7th Massacre, including Alexander Dancyg from Kibbutz Nir Oz.



Additionally, during the war, he assisted in holding numerous hostages, including Nimrod Cohen in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a strike in northern Gaza last Friday, the IDF eliminated two additional terrorists from Hamas’ military wing: Omar Awadallah, a Nukhba platoon commander, and Moataz Mahmoud Mohammed Al-Nimr, a Nukhba terrorist.Throughout the war, and especially recently, both terrorists advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the Hamas terrorist organization's capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorists were eliminated in aerial strikes to remove the threat they posed.The IDF stressed that prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance."IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat," the IDF added.