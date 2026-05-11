The Knesset plenum approved the second and third readings of the bill to prosecute the perpetrators of the October 7 massacre on Monday evening.

The law, which passed with a rare consensus of 93 supporters, establishes the legal infrastructure to try Hamas terrorists and their accomplices for the most heinous crimes committed during the murderous attack. The legislation sets the maximum penalty at death.

Furthermore, a dramatic reservation proposed by MKs Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) and Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) was approved, stipulating that terrorists tried under this framework will never be released from prison, even as part of future prisoner exchange deals.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin welcomed the approval, stating, "This law ensures that the terrorists and their accomplices will stand trial and face justice, including the imposition of death sentences. From the depths of the horrific massacre we have risen - for the memory of the murdered, for their families, for those wounded in body and soul, for those who were taken hostage, and for the entire nation - to fulfill our supreme moral obligation: to bring the perpetrators of this ghastly slaughter to justice. I thank Constitution Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman, MK Yulia Malinovsky, and all those involved in the vital work of advancing this legislation."

Constitution Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman said, "Tonight, the State of Israel took a historic step toward justice and national remembrance. The law to prosecute Nukhba terrorists has passed, sending a sharp and clear message to our enemies: anyone who slaughtered, murdered, raped, and kidnapped Israeli citizens will be tried and will pay the ultimate price. The State of Israel will neither forget nor forgive. This is a moral debt to the victims, the bereaved families, the hostages, and the entire people of Israel. The whole world will see, hear, and know exactly what cruel evil the State of Israel faced on October 7, and how it is holding that evil accountable."

MK Yulia Malinovsky underscored the magnitude of the moment, "Nearly three years later, the path to justice has finally been paved. The law to prosecute the October 7 terrorists passed its final readings in the plenum with an unprecedented level of consensus. The clock is ticking for those who harmed the State of Israel, and these modern-day Eichmann trials will take place in Israel’s capital, Jerusalem. This law is a matter of history and national legacy. I dedicate this legislation to the victims, the hostages, their families, and every citizen living in this land. Am Yisrael Chai!"