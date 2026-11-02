Four Hamas terrorists involved in advancing attacks in separate strikes in the northern Gaza Strip have been eliminated, the IDF announced Monday morning.

In two separate strikes in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday, the IDF eliminated two terrorists from Hamas' military wing: Nabil Hamad, head of a department within the Hamas’ recruitment apparatus, who was directly involved in strengthening and rebuilding Hamas' military wing in the Gaza Strip; and Mohannad Nader Mahmoud Dahdouh, a sniper commander who actively participated in combat and carried out terror attacks against IDF troops.

Additionally, in two strikes in the northern Gaza Strip on October 22nd, the IDF eliminated two additional terrorists from Hamas' military wing.

One of them, Wael Naif Fahmi Muslim, was a Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre. The second, Arafat Kamal Muhammad Ar'air, served as a squad commander in the terror group's rocket array.

The IDF noted that throughout the war, and especially recently, all four terrorists advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization. Such activities are a systematic violation of the ceasefire.

"The terrorists were eliminated in aerial strikes to remove the threat they posed," the IDF added. "Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance."

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat."