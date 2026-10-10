Over the past 24 hours, the IDF struck Nukhba terrorists in Gaza City and eliminated a commander of the Islamic Jihad's anti-tank array.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF struck during a gathering of Nukhba terrorists in Gaza City.

Several terrorists from the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization were eliminated in the strike, including:

Muad Mazen Hamza Hassouna , a Nukhba terrorist in the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization;

, a Nukhba terrorist in the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization; Muhammad Riyad Khader Arahim, a Nukhba terrorist in the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization.

In another strike earlier on Saturday, the IDF struck in the Tuffah area in the northern Gaza Strip and eliminated Muhammad Walid Saadi Nakhala, commander of the anti-tank array in the Islamic Jihad military wing.

These terrorists recently advanced attacks against IDF troops and operated to restore the terrorist organizations’ capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF noted. The terrorists were eliminated in aerial strikes in order to remove the threat that they posed.

The IDF added, "Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance. IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."