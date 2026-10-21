The IDF and ISA on Wednesday announced that earlier this week, they eliminated a terrorist who was responsible for helping plan the attack in which four IDF soldiers were killed.

On Sunday, the IDF and ISA eliminated the terrorist Musa Abd Muhammad Hamouda in an airstrike in the Gaza City area.

Hamouda was a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas' military wing and took part in planning the explosive device attack that killed four soldiers from the 52nd Battalion’s tank crew on September 8, 2025. During the attack, the terrorists threw an explosive device into a tank that was standing outside the shelter, which caught fire. As a result, the tank's crew members - Lieutenant Matan Abramovitz, Sergeant Amit Aryeh Regev, Staff Sergeant Uri Lemad, and Sergeant Gadi Cotal - were killed and one other soldier was wounded.

Hamouda's elimination marks a significant milestone for the 162nd Division in holding accountable those responsible for the deaths of its soldiers. The soldiers fell while serving under the division’s command during Operation Gideon’s Chariots, and the 215th Fire Brigade, which operates under the same division, has now eliminated the terrorist responsible for their deaths.

Throughout the war, the terrorist repeatedly carried out terrorist activity against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip and targeted IDF troops.

More recently, Hamouda advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the terrorist organization’s military capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorist was eliminated in an aerial strike to remove the threat he posed.

The IDF also stressed that "prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance."

The security forces under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, and will continue to operate to remove any threat, the military added.