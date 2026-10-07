A student at Hebron Yeshiva, a young man from a well-known and prominent haredi family, was arrested Tuesday in Eilat on suspicion of draft evasion after being unexpectedly found in the hideout apartment of a known drug offender.

According to a report by Israel Hayom, the arrest took place during a routine inspection conducted by detectives from the Eilat police district at the apartment in question. Officers checking everyone present at the location were surprised to discover the wanted yeshiva student among those there.

Once his status as a draft-evader became clear, the young man was detained at the scene, and police detectives urgently summoned Military Police forces, who arrived and took the yeshiva student for formal questioning.

News of the arrest, and particularly the questionable circumstances in which he was found in the apartment of a drug offender, caused considerable embarrassment both among the leadership of Hebron Yeshiva and among members of his family.

Separately, the "Notnim Gav" organization, which accompanies detainees and represents them through a dedicated legal team, reported a wave of arrests and surrenders of yeshiva students to the Military Police over the past 24 hours.