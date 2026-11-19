Protests against the arrests of yeshiva students are resuming today after the arrest of married Torah scholar Yosef Haim Dudu at Ben Gurion Airport.

The demonstration is expected to take place in the afternoon and will likely center on Route 4 near Bnei Brak, a major traffic artery where heavy congestion is anticipated.

The incident that triggered the renewed protests took place this past Tuesday. Dudu, a graduate of Jerusalem's 'Ohr LeZion' yeshiva who studies at Rabbi Rahamim Deri's study hall in Tel Aviv's Yad Eliyahu neighborhood, arrived at Ben Gurion Airport to drop off relatives for a flight abroad. According to details provided about his case, he was arrested as he was about to leave the terminal, although he had no intention of flying abroad himself.

Following his arrest, Dudu was handed over to the Military Police, faced disciplinary proceedings and was sentenced to 20 days in military prison. His family also contacted people who assist those detained over military conscription in an effort to have his sentence reduced.

Following the sentence, haredi leaders issued an official statement yesterday announcing renewed protests against the arrests of yeshiva students and married Torah scholars. The faction has taken to the streets several times in recent months following the arrests of young haredi men.

The latest announcement comes just three weeks after the turbulent demonstration at Geha Junction near Bnei Brak. During that protest, Route 4 was blocked in both directions between the Aluf Sadeh and Em Hamoshavot interchanges. Fierce clashes broke out between demonstrators and police, who used stun grenades and other crowd-control measures, leaving people injured on both sides and resulting in the arrests of three demonstrators on suspicion of disorderly conduct and assaulting police officers.