Kollel student arrested at Ben Gurion Airport: A married yeshiva student was arrested Tuesday morning at Ben Gurion Airport after arriving to drive and accompany family members who were flying abroad.

Following his arrest, he was handed over to the Military Police and taken to the detention facility at Tel Hashomer.

The detainee is Yosef Chaim Dudu, a Tel Aviv resident and graduate of the Or LeZion Yeshiva in Jerusalem. He currently studies at Rabbi Rachamim Deri's kollel in Tel Aviv's Yad Eliyahu neighborhood.

According to information received by the Am Kadosh organization, Dudu was arrested as he was about to leave the airport after dropping off his family members for their flight.

The kollel student has been held at Tel Hashomer for the past several hours and is expected to be transferred later today to Prison 10, the military prison in Kfar Yona.

Following the incident, the organization sharply criticized the arrest at Ben Gurion Airport, particularly because Dudu had not sought to leave the country but had accompanied family members. It also issued a warning to yeshiva and kollel students classified as deserters by the military recruitment office, instructing them to avoid entering airport grounds under any circumstances.