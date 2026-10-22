An unusually violent clash erupted late Wednesday night in the central city of Elad following the arrest of a student from the Torah B'Tifarta yeshiva, who was handed over to the Military Police.

The incident began when a third-year student at the yeshiva reported to a police station in Kfar Saba in connection with a traffic violation.

During a check of his personal details, police discovered that he was classified as a military draft evader. He was immediately transferred to the Military Police and sentenced to ten days in military detention.

The arrest sparked protests in the Sharon region, which quickly spread to the city of Elad.

Beginning on Wednesday evening, dozens of yeshiva students gathered for a spontaneous demonstration at the entrance to the city, blocking Highway 444 for several hours. Police forces called to the scene secured the area and later began dispersing the protesters.

Tensions escalated after midnight when large numbers of police officers, including Yassam forces, and Border Police troops, arrived near the yeshiva compounds close to the city's entrance.

According to students who were present, the forces entered the grounds of several yeshivas, including Torah B'Tifarta, "Rabbi Ettinger's Yeshiva," and Beit HaTalmud, and threw stun grenades into courtyards and residential areas, allegedly affecting individuals who had not actively participated in the demonstration.