Israel’s Transportation Ministry announced early Friday that rescue flights operated by Israeli carriers will begin departing Dubai for Ben Gurion Airport during the day, though departures are expected to face delays due to logistical challenges.

“Following coordination with all relevant parties, it was agreed that flights operated by Israeli airlines from Dubai to Israel will begin on Friday, October 2," the ministry stated. “However, due to necessary preparations and required security coordination, delays are expected in the departure of repatriation flights from Dubai."

The ministry added that it is “continuing to work with all relevant parties, both in Israel and abroad, to enable the flights to operate as soon as possible. Israeli citizens currently in Dubai should remain in contact with their respective airlines and follow their instructions and updates."

The announcement followed a last-minute decision by the United Arab Emirates to revoke landing permits for the rescue flights, prompting urgent intervention by Israel’s security establishment and Civil Aviation Authority to resolve the crisis.

According to Finance Ministry estimates, approximately 10,000 Israeli citizens are currently seeking to return home. The figure includes Israelis in Dubai as well as passengers stranded across Asia, including in Thailand and India.

The travel crisis unfolded after Flydubai suspended its route to Israel following a foiled hijacking attempt aboard one of its aircraft on Wednesday.

In light of the situation, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich instructed senior ministry officials on Thursday evening to immediately allocate the full budget required by the Transportation Ministry to finance the rescue operations.

The Finance Ministry is currently completing the necessary arrangements to transfer the funds and ensure the flights can operate without further financial impediment.