Flydubai flight FZ1073, which reported a hijacking following a fight between the pilots, was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Data from the Flightradar24 tracking app shows that during the incident, the aircraft made an unusually rapid descent from an altitude of approximately 34,000 feet to around 14,000 feet.

According to the data, at one point an instantaneous descent rate of approximately 30,976 feet per minute was displayed. Sharp changes were also recorded in the aircraft's ground speed.

According to data from the Flightradar24 tracking website, the aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered as A6-FKF, initially transmitted emergency code 7700, indicating a general emergency. Later, some tracking systems showed reports of code 7500 being transmitted, which indicates "unlawful interference."

The Prime Minister's Office stated: "Following concerns of an aviation incident, Prime Minister Netanyahu held discussions on the matter and followed the developments."

"The incident is under control, and we are now using all means available to bring the Israeli passengers safely to Israel."