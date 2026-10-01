הרב הראשי מברך מזמור לתודה משה ערבה

During a gathering in the sukkah of Tel Aviv Chief Rabbi Rabbi Zevadia Cohen, Israel's Chief Rabbi Rabbi Kalman Ber spoke about the dramatic rescue aboard a Flydubai flight and called on the public to thank God for the “great miracle."

“We need to thank the Holy One, blessed be He, for the miracle He performed for us today-for the fact that Jews were saved," Rabbi Ber said. “We have so much to thank the Creator of the World for this great miracle. Today, we came within a hair's breadth [of disaster], and we need to say, ‘A Psalm of Thanksgiving.’"

Rabbi Ber connected the dramatic events to the holiday of Sukkot.

“Throughout the holiday of Sukkot, the Holy One, blessed be He, has shown us the meaning of ‘His right hand embraces me.’ He shows us His love, and the miracle that the Master of the World performed for us showed us just how much He loves us," he said.

He also pointed to the remarkable chain of circumstances that helped bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“Understand, there happened to be a doctor there, and there happened to be another person there. You have to be blind not to see the miracles. It shows how much the Master of the World does for us," Rabbi Ber said.

Rabbi Tuvia Bleich, head of the Harish Yeshiva, also spoke emotionally about the rescue, noting that its significance is heightened during Sukkot, “a holiday that is entirely about joy."

“We were privileged to see with our own eyes how the Holy One, blessed be He, protects the people of Israel in a miraculous way-beyond anything imaginable and beyond the laws of nature, with miracles upon miracles and wonders upon wonders," he said.

“When you hear the story of the plane, it is difficult to believe or comprehend the magnitude of the miracle. You can see and feel the love of the Holy One, blessed be He, for the people of Israel, and how He protected our brothers and saved them."

Rabbi Bleich expressed hope that the joy and gratitude would continue long after Sukkot.

“May we merit to carry this joy with us throughout the entire year, and continue to feel God's love and His providence over His people Israel with great joy," he said.

He concluded by joining in the recitation of “A Psalm of Thanksgiving," thanking God for His kindness and miracles.