Everything We Know About the FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro has reviewed the dramatic incident aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073, praising the passengers and crew members who helped prevent what he described as an apparent attempt to crash the aircraft. The Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after a violent incident erupted in the cockpit. "A couple of hours into the flight between Dubai and Tel Aviv, the Omani pilot, who was the co-pilot, repeatedly stabbed the Indian pilot and then attempted to take control of the plane and crash it directly into the ground."

He highlighted the aircraft's rapid descent during the incident, noting that passengers could be heard screaming as the plane dropped hundreds of feet in less than 30 seconds. “The crew member and passengers, mostly passengers, break down the cockpit door, get inside, and subdue the attacker."

Several passengers then helped restrain the alleged attacker while an off-duty pilot aboard the aircraft was brought into the cockpit. A doctor among the passengers also helped stabilize the wounded captain. “All credit goes to the passengers. The passengers stormed the cockpit. They get the pilot out, and then they get the co-pilot out as well."

He added that the passengers' intervention allowed medical personnel to treat the injured captain until the aircraft could land safely. He also praised the injued pilot, emphasizing that the captain managed to resist the attacker and open the cockpit door, helping make it possible for passengers to intervene.

The flight was carrying more than 170 passengers, including children, with the overwhelming majority reportedly Israeli. Shapiro argued that the presence of Israeli passengers may have contributed to the rapid response.

“If you are on a plane and it is filled with 174 Israelis, the likelihood that there are some people on that plane who are militarily trained and experienced is basically 100%. The likelihood that there is a doctor on that plane is also basically 100%. The likelihood that there are people willing and ready to help is extremely high."

“This wasn't just a human tragedy that was prevented," Shapiro said. “What was prevented here was an international crisis, because this could have been a crisis that involved Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, India and potentially every country in the region."

“The way the media coverage of this is happening is insane," he said. “Completely insane, to call this a 'scuffle in the cockpit.' If you can read a news headline and understand the exact opposite of what happened, that's a failure of the media."

“We still don't know the political motivation," Shapiro said, adding that authorities would need to determine whether there had been any outside coordination.

The aircraft ultimately landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The passengers later returned to Israel aboard a replacement Flydubai aircraft.