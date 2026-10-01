נתניהו לגיבורי הטיסה מדובאי: "תשיאו משואה" (צילום: איתי בית-און/ לע״מ)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that four of the heroes of the flight from Dubai will light a torch honoring civilian heroism on Independence Day.

Netanyahu met at his office with Yaniv Hayun, Or Fradilov, Dr. Shota Musayev and his wife, Sigalit, and heard their accounts of the dramatic moments aboard the flight, the struggle with the pilot who carried out the stabbing, and their actions to save the aircraft.

The Prime Minister told the four that through their courage, resourcefulness, and faith, they had prevented a major disaster and saved many lives.

"The entire world sees Israeli heroism. You will light a torch honoring civilian heroism on Independence Day," Netanyahu told them.