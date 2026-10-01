צמרת מערכת הביטחון התכנסה ללימוד תורה בסוכה (לע"מ)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted a Torah study session for Hoshana Rabba on the theme of "heroism" on Thursday in the Knesset sukkah.

Mossad Director Roman Goffman, Shin Bet Director David Zini, and National Security Council Chief Shmuel Ben-Ezra, Police Commissioner Danny Levy, and Atomic Energy Council Chief Moshe Edri are expected to be in attendance. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana will also join the session.

The Prime Minister also invited students at the Tabor military preparatory academy, wives of IDF reservists, and wounded veterans. The Torah study will be dedicated to the memories of fallen soldiers and victims of terror, the recovery of those injured, and unity in Israel.

During the event, the Prime Minister mentioned the attempted hijacking of a Flydubai flight to Tel Aviv and said that Israel could have suffered a "critical blow" if not for the chain of events that led to the subdual of the terrorist co-pilot and the plane landing safely.

He tied heroism throughout Jewish history to that during the war and the incident on the plane.

"We have great stories of heroism from our ancestors, but we also have stories of heroism from modern times," Netanyahu said. He mentioned the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, the Sobibor uprising, the War of Independence, and Operation Yonatan in Entebbe, linking them to "our heroes today in the War of Revival."

Netanyahu then spoke about the power of individual initiative to change the course of an entire battle: "One man, acting on his own initiative, with endless resourcefulness and unimaginable courage, goes out against the Philistines, strikes them, changes the course of the entire battle, and saves Israel. The heroism of one man."

The Prime Minister then turned to the incident aboard the flydubai flight. "What we witnessed, what happened in this miracle that took place yesterday, was a series of miracles," he said.

Netanyahu added: "We must understand, just as you said, Mr. Speaker, we could have been sitting here today in national mourning, facing a devastating blow to Israel, but instead, there was a great deliverance."