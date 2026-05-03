A Brooklyn woman has filed a lawsuit against the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, alleging she was forced to remove her religious head covering during a driver’s license photo, in violation of her faith.

According to the complaint, Sara Fellig, a haredi Jewish mother, arrived at a licensing office in Brooklyn for a scheduled appointment while caring for her young children, some of whom were unwell. As per her religious practice, she wore a sheitel (wig) and a hat, consistent with norms observed by many married Orthodox Jewish women.

Fellig claims that when it was time for her photo, a staff member insisted she remove her head covering, despite her explanation that it was worn for religious reasons. State regulations allow exemptions for sincerely held religious beliefs, provided the face remains visible. According to the lawsuit, her head covering did not obscure her face, yet her request was denied. A second employee allegedly failed to intervene.

The filing describes the incident as deeply distressing. Fellig says she briefly considered contacting her rabbi but chose not to, citing the crowded waiting area and concerns shaped by prior experiences of antisemitic harassment. She ultimately complied with the instruction and completed the photo without her head covering.

Fellig argues the experience caused lasting emotional harm and violated her religious rights. She is seeking damages, as well as the issuance of a new driver’s license featuring a photo that aligns with her beliefs. Her attorney maintains that while the law provides clear protections for religious accommodation, they were not followed in this case.