(New York Jewish Week) - Two-thirds of the famed worker-owned grocery store in Brooklyn’s Park Slope voted Tuesday night in favor of a boycott of Israeli products. The vote came after a years-long battle that divided coop members and the Park Slope community.

Of the 6,772 votes cast at a meeting that lasted for hours, 67% voted in favor of the boycott, 31% voted against, and 2% abstained, according to immediate results of the vote viewed by JTA.

Nearly 7,000 out of the 16,000 members of the Park Slope Food Coop signed on to participate in the vote, where two ballot questions decided the fate of under a dozen Israeli products sold at the neighborhood spot. Now, those Israeli products will be removed from the shelves.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions effort has been a hot issue at the Park Slope Food Coop for more than a decade. But since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel and the ensuing Gaza war, the coop’s stance on the sale of Israeli goods has become a flashpoint among its 16,000 members. Tuesday’s vote was so contentious that coop coordinators increased security measures around the coop itself and decided to hold the vote remotely.

Coop members first voted on a resolution lowering the required threshold to pass a boycott from a 75% supermajority of members to a simple majority of 51%. This vote passed 68% to 31%, with 1% abstaining.

Only after that passed did the group consider a resolution to boycott the sale of Israeli products. That resolution declared that, "Until Israel complies with international law, including by ceasing unlawful discriminatory practices in its treatment of Palestinians, the Coop will not sell goods produced in Israel (pre-1967 borders) or in Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

The boycott will affect nine Israeli products, including a variety of bell pepper sold only in the winter, persimmons, olive oil, sesame products, Dorot frozen herb cubes and Osem Bamba, the popular Israeli peanut-flavored snack, according to Park Slope Food Coop Members for Palestine.

The advocacy group PSFC Members for Palestine first proposed a boycott in 2024; Coop4Unity, the anti-BDS group, was founded in 2024 to prevent that.

Tuesday’s meeting was moved entirely online to accommodate the size of the "unprecedentedly large" guest list and also for security reasons, coop staff announced in an email days before the vote.

"Staff, presenters, Chair committee and other members have all raised explicit concerns about their safety, attending the meeting in-person," PSFC coordinators wrote in their email. "We cannot guarantee their security even if supplemental security measures are introduced. Therefore, the safest way forward is to limit attendance to all virtual."

The market’s fight over BDS has even entered the Democratic primary election discourse in the coop’s congressional district of NY-10, in which two Jewish candidates are facing off.

Incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman condemned the vote in a statement to the Forward last week. "Everyone is free to criticize the Israeli government - which I do not hesitate to do - but joining a movement that was founded on the principle of the elimination of Israel will have no impact on the Israeli government or the Israeli economy," Goldman said. "Instead, it only succeeds at shifting the responsibility for the Israeli government’s actions to American Jews - which is quintessential antisemitism."

Goldman’s opponent, former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, said he is not a member of the coop but would vote against the resolution if he were.

The rhetoric at the coop over the BDS effort has escalated in recent weeks. During an April meeting, a member stated that, "Jewish supremacism is a problem in this country."

Jewish Community Relations Council CEO Mark Treyger had called for an investigation into the incident. Coop4Unity has also filed a state human rights complaint, alleging antisemitic and anti-Israel harassment at the market.

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Israel supporters rallied to stave off a boycott. The leadership of Park Slope synagogue Congregation Beth Elo-him called on its more than 2,300 adult members to attend the general meeting and vote against the resolutions.

"This proxy war for the war between Israelis and Palestinians is now dividing our local community into two camps," CBE’s Rabbi Rachel Timoner said during a sermon earlier this month. "Why is this petty, annoying fight in our neighborhood grocery store worth so much time and effort? Because it is part of something much larger. In the end, it is about antisemitism, a real and rising threat which ultimately carries existential danger both for Jews and for every society in which it takes hold."

A group of progressive New York rabbis, however, wrote an open letter to the coop community condemning those who called the boycott "antisemitic." The letter stated that not all the signatories endorsed the boycott.