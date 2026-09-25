The Senate voted narrowly Thursday to reject a Democratic-backed resolution that would have restricted US military action against Iran unless Congress explicitly authorized it.

The measure was defeated 50-49 after previously passing the House of Representatives in July. The vote largely followed party lines, with nearly all Senate Democrats supporting the resolution and most Republicans backing President Donald Trump and opposing it.

Four Republicans broke ranks to vote for the measure: Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat to oppose it.

Thursday's vote marked the 14th time the Senate has considered a war powers resolution since Trump launched the conflict with Iran on Feb. 28.

Lawmakers also advanced a measure in June aimed at limiting the administration's authority, but it ultimately failed after pressure from the White House prompted a Republican senator to switch his vote.

Last week, the House of Representatives voted to approve a measure directing Trump to end the US war with Iran.

The measure passed with support from seven Republicans, three more than backed the House's previous resolution on the conflict, according to the report.