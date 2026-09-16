The US House of Representatives voted Tuesday to approve a measure directing President Donald Trump to end the US war with Iran, marking the third time the chamber has taken such action as the conflict continues to become an issue ahead of the November midterm elections, reported CNN.

The measure passed with support from seven Republicans, three more than backed the House's previous resolution on the conflict, according to the report. Democrats have described the vote as their most significant effort yet to challenge Trump's handling of the war, particularly as Congress approaches its final votes before the elections.

House Republican leaders have not formally instructed members how to vote on such resolutions. Trump, however, has publicly criticized Republicans who have opposed his position on the war, signaling the importance he places on congressional support.

The House previously approved a nonbinding resolution in July calling on Trump to halt US military operations against Iran. That measure passed 214-208, with four Republicans joining all voting Democrats.

The Senate subsequently blocked a separate joint resolution in a 47-49 procedural vote. Unlike the House measure, the Senate proposal would have had the force of law, although it would likely have faced a presidential veto had it cleared Congress.

The House has made repeated efforts to restrict Trump's military authority over Iran. In June, lawmakers also advanced an effort to curb the administration's authority, but the measure ultimately failed after White House pressure led a Republican senator to change his vote.

It remains unclear whether Senate Democrats will be able to secure enough support for another attempt to advance the measure. They are expected to make another effort later this week.