Iran’s military leadership on Tuesday dismissed US President Donald Trump’s remarks at the United Nations General Assembly as “merely a tool for domestic propaganda," while warning that its forces are prepared to respond to any further attacks by the United States or Israel.

The Armed Forces General Staff and Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s highest joint operational command, said Trump’s comments would not alter the balance of power.

“The US president’s rhetoric does not change the calculations of power and will never compensate for this country’s diminished position in the emerging world order or America’s humiliating defeats in the war against Iran and the resistance front," they said in a statement carried by Iranian state media.

The statement added that Iran’s armed forces remain ready to launch “more severe, crushing and unpredictable" strikes against the US and Israel if further attacks occur.

Trump used his UN address to describe Iran as a major threat and reiterated that he would not allow Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon. "There is no better example of a danger that was allowed to gather strength at the world’s peril than the number one sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran. From the first day I entered the political arena, I have been unwavering - I will NEVER allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon."

The president said he faces a major decision on Iran and expressed hope that Tehran will agree to a deal after the US midterm elections. "I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness for generations? But I believe we’ll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn’t make sense for them not to."

Trump later issued a separate warning over activity at Pickaxe Mountain, a heavily fortified facility near Iran’s Natanz nuclear site. The International Atomic Energy Agency recently confirmed construction activity there.

“We may have to blow up another one. Pickaxe Mountain... if we do [see activity], we’ll blow it up immediately," he said.