A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday that Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States reduces military pressure and ends its blockade of Iranian ports.

The official said Tehran is seeking a formal indication from Washington that it intends to pursue a diplomatic solution, together with an agreed timetable for moving the process forward.

The comments come after Iran's military central command said Sunday that it had received information indicating that the US was preparing to resume military operations with assistance from countries in the region. The Iranian military warned that such action would prompt an unrestricted response from Tehran.

The senior official said Iran's delegation attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York has been granted authority to renew diplomatic contacts with the United States.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian departed Tehran for New York on Tuesday morning. The official said Pezeshkian would not meet US President Donald Trump at UN headquarters.

The official added that discussions on the details of a possible agreement to bring hostilities between Iran and the United States to an end could take place in New York through mediators.

Tehran's proposal was conveyed to the United States through intermediaries on September 16, according to the official.

The official described the UN General Assembly as an opportunity for Washington to return to diplomacy and said Iran would be prepared to resume the diplomatic process if the United States takes concrete steps.