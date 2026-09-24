תיעוד של צה"ל בו ניכר כי הקומה השלישית נותרה על תילה דובר צה"ל

Security forces on Wednesday night raided the home of 51-year-old terrorist Daos Hasson, who murdered Yehuda Shmuel Sherman in March.

However, the bereaved family discovered that the demolition had been carried out only partially.

The operation was conducted using a method known as "Ruach Pratzim," under which troops demolished walls on two floors of the building while leaving the third floor standing completely intact.

The manner in which the demolition was carried out drew sharp criticism from Yehoshua Sherman, Yehuda’s father and one of the leaders of the "Shavim Habayta" forum, who harshly criticized the decision behind the operation.

Sherman stressed, "Alongside our great appreciation for the IDF soldiers who operated overnight, it must be made clear: The IDF’s decision to inflict symbolic damage on the terrorist’s home while leaving the building standing is a disgrace and causes real harm to the security of the State of Israel."

The terrorist's partially-demolished house צילום: לפי סעיף 27א

He continued, "We are witnessing the return of the legal establishment’s conception that prevailed here before October 7 - a conception that lends support to the terrorism we are now witnessing. The terrorist, the father of the family, deliberately went out to murder. There is no justification or reason in the world to leave his house standing."

"A ‘pretend demolition’ is an insult to the bereaved and an affront to bereaved families. This is not how deterrence against terrorism is created; this is how weakness is projected and encourage the next terror attack. We demand that the defense establishment put an end to this farce and raze the house to the ground," Sherman concluded.