Dozens of family members, friends, and residents gathered on Sunday to accompany 18-year-old Yehuda Shmuel Sherman, of blessed memory, to his final resting place after he was murdered in a vehicular ramming attack on Shabbat near Homesh.

The funeral procession began in the early afternoon at the “Shuva Israel" farm, established by his brother Daniel in memory of fallen comrades. The site, built out of loss and resilience, became the first station in a painful farewell-where grief intertwined with quiet strength and determination to continue forward.

From there, the mourners were set to proceed to the “Rachamei Tirzah" synagogue in the community of Elon Moreh, where eulogies would be delivered in his memory. The procession would then continue to the cemetery, where Yehuda Shmuel would be laid to rest.

He is survived by his parents, Yehoshua and Sima, and six siblings. His brother Daniel, who was with him at the time of the attack, sustained moderate injuries.

Initial findings indicate that the two brothers were riding in an off-road vehicle when they were ambushed by a Palestinian vehicle that sped toward them from the village of Beit Omrin and struck them. A third Israeli who was with them was not injured.

From his hospital bed, Daniel recounted the terrifying moments leading up to the attack.

יהודה שמואל צילום: באדיבות המשפחה

“We were patrolling the area around the farm," he said. “I was descending a steep asphalt road when I noticed a white pickup truck waiting at the side. The driver saw me and stayed there. The moment I passed him, he spun around, chased after me, accelerated toward me-and at a sharp turn by a cliff, he rammed into me and threw me off."

Daniel lost consciousness for long minutes. When he came to, he found himself amid the wreckage at the bottom of the cliff. Despite his injuries, he immediately turned his attention to his brother.

“I called out to him several times, but he didn’t respond," he said. “That gave me the strength to get up, even though I was in pain. I reached him and saw he was gasping, so I opened his airway."

As Daniel fought to save his brother, the situation around them deteriorated further.

“Arabs from the village began arriving from above and below," he recounted. “They were shouting, cursing us, and throwing stones."

Despite the chaos and his condition, Daniel managed to call for help. Security and rescue forces arrived under difficult terrain conditions and evacuated the two. At the hospital, however, doctors were forced to pronounce Yehuda Shmuel dead.

Later, dozens of friends and family gathered once more at the Shuva Israel farm. In a deeply emotional scene, they bid farewell through song-voices trembling, yet united in remembrance.

נפרדים בשירת "שערי שמים פתח" דמקה הפקות

The gathering reflected not only sorrow, but also the enduring spirit that those close to Yehuda Shmuel say he embodied-a life cut short, yet one that leaves behind a legacy of courage, connection, and unwavering dedication.