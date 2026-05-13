Following a joint investigation by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Judea and Samaria District’s central unit, an indictment is expected to be filed in the coming days against Duas Hasson, the terrorist who carried out the terror attack in which Yehuda Sherman was murdered.

According to the investigation findings, after Israeli residents entered the village of Beit Imrin, Hasson drove out in his pickup truck and spotted three Israelis traveling in the village.

The terrorist decided to attack them, chased after them, and deliberately rammed the Ranger vehicle they were traveling in, causing it to plunge into a wadi and leading to the death of Yehuda Sherman.

Police forces, forensic investigators, and traffic accident examiners arrived at the scene together with IDF and Shin Bet personnel to collect evidence and findings.

The terrorist, a resident of the village in his 50s, was arrested and his detention was repeatedly extended by the court until the military prosecution filed a prosecutor’s declaration ahead of indictment.

As part of the case, the terrorist’s son was also arrested. During a search of his home, forces seized a "Carlo" improvised rifle and a hunting rifle, and he is also expected to face indictment in the coming days.