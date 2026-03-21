Yehuda Shmuel Sherman, 18, from Elon Moreh, was killed in a vehicle-ramming attack on Shabbat while conducting a security patrol near Homesh.

His brother, who was with him at the time, was moderately wounded and remains conscious. A third Israeli who was present was not injured.

According to an initial investigation, the two brothers were riding an ATV when a Palestinian vehicle approached at high speed from the nearby village of Beit Ummarin and struck them.

Samaria governor Yossi Dagan arrived at the scene shortly after the attack. Together with the council’s security officer and Israel Defense Forces personnel, he spoke with the brother to gather details about the incident.

Dagan described the attack as “very serious," expressing support for the family. He added that Israel is confronting “a murderous and barbaric enemy" and vowed that residents would continue to strengthen and expand communities in northern Samaria and beyond. The IDF said the incident is under investigation by all relevant authorities.