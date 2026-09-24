The IDF and ISA struck in the Khan Younis area of the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Abu Alwan, the Head of Hamas’ Finance Department, the IDF confirmed Thursday morning.

The elimination had been announced earlier by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

"Abu Alwan began his activities a decade ago. As part of his work in the finance department, he was involved in budgeting all of Hamas’ branches," the IDF revealed. "Throughout the war, Alwan directed the transfer of more than 1 billion NIS in order to fund Hamas’ terrorist activities, making him a key figure in maintaining the terrorist organization’s rule and survival."

The IDF added that recently, Abu Alwan acted to restore the terrorist organization's capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. He was eliminated from the air in order to remove the threat he posed.

"The IDF and the ISA continue to focus efforts on degrading Hamas’ financial capabilities and preventing the restoration of its infrastructure and military capabilities, including eliminating terrorists and targeting networks of money changers and facilitators involved in transferring hundreds of millions of dollars," the IDF continued.

Muhammad Abu Alwan IDF spokesperson

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

"The security forces under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."