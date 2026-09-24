Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said Wednesday that any effort to rebuild Gaza must be accompanied by the disarmament of Hamas and an end to the terrorist organization’s rule.

"Today, I participated in a meeting of the Board of Peace alongside representatives from other countries," Danon stated.

"The reconstruction of Gaza requires the disarmament of Hamas, an end to its rule, and guarantees for Israel’s security. These are the conditions necessary to build a different future," he added.

Danon made the remarks after the Board of Peace unveiled a six-month recovery program for Gaza on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The initiative includes 66 programs with an estimated cost of approximately $2.45 billion and is expected to begin once funding and access are available.

The program is organized around six areas: infrastructure development, human development, economic acceleration, digital transformation, legal recovery, and peace and security.

The Board of Peace was established by US President Donald Trump in January 2026 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. It was initially endorsed through a UN Security Council resolution to oversee and manage the ceasefire, reconstruction and governance of Gaza.

The body serves as the official governing, oversight and funding authority for implementing Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan. The plan specifically requires Hamas to disarm, although the terrorist organization has rejected calls for complete disarmament.