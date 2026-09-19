The IDF struck in the Khan Younis area on Thursday, eliminating Muhammad Suleiman Byouk, a commander in the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Byouk infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre.

Throughout the war, including recently, Byouk operated to plant explosive devices across the Gaza Strip in order to harm IDF troops.

"Byouk planned and advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to rehabilitate Hamas and prepare the terrorist organization for continued operations, in systematic violation of the ceasefire," the IDF stressed. "He was eliminated in order to remove the threat he posed."

"Prior to the strike, measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance."