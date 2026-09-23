The IDF eliminated Muhammad Abu Alwan, head of the Hamas terrorist organization’s Finance Department, in Khan Yunis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Katz said the elimination was carried out on Wednesday and praised the IDF and Shin Bet "for the precise operation and the determined efforts to thwart our enemies."

They stressed, "We will continue to hunt down Hamas commanders and operatives, target its sources of funding, and destroy its terrorist infrastructure."

"We will not allow Hamas to rebuild its strength, nor will we stop until Hamas no longer exists in Gaza."