Over the weekend, the IDF struck in the Gaza City area and eliminated the terrorist Mahmoud Abd al-Fattah Awad, a commander in Hamas' military wing.

The IDF revealed: "Throughout the war, the terrorist took part in holding the hostages Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev, Doron Steinbrecher, Naama Levy, Ziv Berman, Omri Miran, and Eitan Mor in an underground tunnel in the Gaza City area."

More recently, Awad planned and advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the terrorist organization's capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. He was eliminated in an aerial strike, in order to remove the threat he posed.

The IDF stressed, "Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance."

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."