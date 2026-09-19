The IDF and Shin Bet revealed that Nael Abu Obeid, the commander of Hamas' Rafah Brigade who was eliminated this week in the Gaza Strip, had been involved for years in holding IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians who were abducted to Gaza.

The information was uncovered following a lengthy intelligence investigation by the IDF and Shin Bet and indicates, among other things, that Abu Obeid was involved in Hamas' holding of the body of Lt. Hadar Goldin.

In 2014, Abu Obeid served as deputy commander of the Rafah Brigade and, as part of his role, was involved in holding Goldin.

His involvement in holding hostages continued into the current war: According to the IDF and Shin Bet, Abu Obeid was involved in holding several hostages, including Sergeant First Class Nimrod Cohen, who was held in underground infrastructure in the Rafah area.

The IDF and Shin Bet described Abu Obeid's elimination as "an important closure," and stressed that they will continue to operate against the terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre.