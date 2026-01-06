The Tsalash organization and the Hadar program have signed a cooperation agreement designed to strengthen the spiritual, personal, and Torah-based support given to yeshiva and preparatory school graduates throughout their military service. The initiative seeks to ensure that students who enter the IDF do not experience a rupture from their world of Torah, but rather a meaningful continuation of it.

In an interview with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, Rabbi Peretz Einhorn, founder of Tsalash, explained that the partnership responds to the real challenges soldiers face once they leave the structured environment of a yeshiva or mechina. While many institutions appoint a single rabbi to oversee graduates, Rabbi Einhorn noted that this task is far too great for one person alone. The goal of the new framework is for all rabbis to share responsibility for accompanying their students during service.

More than 100 rabbis from preparatory schools have already joined the project, with plans to expand to include rabbis from Seder yeshivot. These rabbis will remain in close contact with their students through Shabbat visits, base visits, learning sessions, conferences, and personal meetings. The program also provides practical assistance, including funding for rabbis’ visits, kiddushim, care packages, and small sefarim marking the completion of Torah study during service.

Rabbi Einhorn emphasized that there is a profound difference between support from an external military counselor and guidance from a rabbi who knows the soldier personally, understands his struggles, and shared his formative years. To support this mission, a dedicated application is being developed to help rabbis track contact and provide consistent accompaniment. Participating rabbis will also receive modest financial recognition for their added responsibility.

The Hadar program, named in memory of IDF officer Lt. Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held by Hamas since 2014, was founded with the vision of strengthening Torah, values, and responsibility within military service. Rabbi Einhorn noted that the partnership with Tsalash continues this path by deepening the connection between Torah study and service to the nation.

The initiative also welcomes soldiers who are not connected to a formal educational framework, offering them opportunities for joint Torah study and spiritual growth. The long-term goal is to involve 300-500 rabbis who will accompany soldiers throughout their service, helping them emerge spiritually stronger and prepared to build Torah-centered homes.

Addressing concerns surrounding Haredi enlistment, Rabbi Einhorn cited data showing that close rabbinic accompaniment dramatically reduces spiritual attrition. The message, he stressed, is clear: military service, guided by Torah and mitzvot, is not a threat to faith but a fulfillment of it-an expression of avodat Hashem in defense of Am Yisrael and Eretz Yisrael.