The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) confirmed on Tuesday evening that they had struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated terrorist Nael Abu Obeid, commander of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade and head of Hamas’ military wing operations array.

In a joint statement, they said that Abu Obeid was appointed to his position following the elimination of Mohammad Sabaneh, after previously holding numerous positions in the brigade, including deputy commander of the Rafah Brigade and commander of the Tel al-Sultan and Yibna Battalions. Abu Obeid was a key figure among senior Hamas leadership.

As part of his role, the statement noted, Abu Obeid was responsible for managing the activities of the brigade’s terrorists and directing them to advance and carry out terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians. In addition, he worked to restore the brigade’s force buildup, which suffered severe damage throughout the war.

The statement noted that prior to the strike, steps were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

"The security forces remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat," it said.

Nael Abu Obeid IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on the elimination earlier in the evening.

“The IDF has just struck the commander of the Rafah Brigade in the Hamas terrorist organization, following the elimination earlier this week of the commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade and other senior figures in the organization," they said.

"Our message is clear: No terrorist is immune, and Hamas will not be in Gaza. We stand by the IDF and the ISA, which are operating with determination to remove threats and protect the citizens of Israel."

Katz, in a separate statement, later said, “The policy that the Prime Minister and I are leading, and that the IDF is carrying out in the most professional and appropriate manner, is clear: We eliminate terrorists and remove threats, and we do not target civilians or uninvolved people - contrary to the blood libel fabricated by the makers of the film ‘NAZA,’ directed against our heroic soldiers. No terrorist is immune, and Hamas will not remain in Gaza."

Earlier, the IDF announced that it eliminated Mohsen Farid Said Abu Hadaf in Khan Yunis last weekend. Abu Hadaf was a head of a rocket cell in Palestinian Islamic Jihad who raided the Kissufim area during the October 7 massacre.

Recently, the terrorist advanced terror plots targeting IDF forces and Israeli civilians, in systematic violation of the ceasefire.