Hamas announced this morning (Sunday) that at 14:00 it will transfer to the Red Cross the coffin of Hadar Goldin, killed in action in 2014.

Israel is preparing to receive the coffin and to transfer it for identification to the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Earlier, the families of the five deceased hostages still held by Hamas received a notice that another body would be released this afternoon.

The families were told, "We wish to inform you that we are preparing for a return of a body this afternoon. It is likely the handing over of just one," the notice said to the families.

A diploatic source said this morning that Israel views the delay in returning Hadar Goldin very seriously. "Israel demands his immediate return", the source said. At the same time it was reported that Hamas is trying to craft a deal under which, in exchange for Goldin's release, Israel would allow 150 terrorists trapped in a tunnel in Rafah to leave the area unharmed. Israeli sources said there is no agreement to such a move.

Yesterday, Hamas published a video on Al Jazeera showing Hamas and Red Cross teams arriving at a tunnel and removing a body bag labeled with Hadar's name in English, Hebrew, and Arabic.