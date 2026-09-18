Police arrested a minor from the Jaljulia area on suspicion of involvement in the firing of a stolen military LAW rocket at a residential compound in Kafr Qassem in an unusual incident this week.

As part of the investigation, police raided several locations in Jaljulia and discovered two concealed handguns, ammunition and additional weapons.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, when the LAW rocket was fired at a residential compound in Kafr Qassem. No one was injured, and police determined that the incident was criminal in nature.

Following the shooting, Kafr Qassem police launched searches and a manhunt for suspects, collected evidence from the scene and transferred it to forensic and bomb disposal laboratories for further examination.

Following a development in the investigation and acting under court-issued warrants, officers from the station, including detectives and intelligence investigators, operated together with Border Police National Guard officers and additional Border Police forces at several compounds in Jaljulia.

At one location, forces discovered a Beretta handgun concealed inside a false wall in a kitchen. A second handgun, an FN, was found hidden in the attic. A Magpul magazine, additional magazines and ammunition were also seized.

At another compound, forces conducted a search with the assistance of engineering equipment and seized 14 cameras, some of which had been positioned in a fashion which overlooked public areas. The cameras were transferred to the Kafr Qassem police station for further investigation.

During the operation, a minor from the area was arrested on suspicion of involvement in firing the LAW rocket. Police brought him before the court requesting to extend his detention, but the court ordered his release under restrictive conditions.