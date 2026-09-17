The State Prosecutor's Office on Thursday morning filed an indictment with the Central District Court in Lod against Mustafa Issa, a 20-year-old resident of Kafr Qassem, charging him with security offenses motivated by nationalist ideology.

According to the indictment, following the beginning of the Swords of Iron War, which broke out after the October 7 massacre, Issa decided to carry out a terrorist attack against the State of Israel. He initially examined various ways to carry out the attack using an explosive device or a drone, while collecting technical information by downloading manuals, files and videos dealing with the preparation of explosives and weapons, as well as methods used by lone-wolf terrorists.

As part of the alleged plot, Issa selected an Amdocs computer server farm in Ra'anana as his target. According to prosecutors, he believed that striking the facility could cause significant economic and diplomatic damage to Israel.

The State Prosecutor's Office stressed that Issa's volunteer work with Israel Fire and Rescue Services was not coincidental, but was used to gain access to various sites, survey them and gather operational information in preparation for carrying out his plan.

Alongside the indictment, the Central District Prosecutor's Office asked the court to keep Issa in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings against him. Prosecutors argued that he poses a particularly high risk because he had already begun taking practical steps to advance the attack plan and that his actions were motivated by nationalist ideology.

Prosecutors also noted that Issa said he had been taught to hate the State of Israel while attending school.