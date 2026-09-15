The Shin Bet has confirmed the arrest of Mustafa Issa, a 19-year-old Israeli citizen from Kafr Qassem on suspicion of serious terrorist offenses.

The suspect, who performed National Service as a firefighter at a central Israel fire station, allegedly worked to form a terror cell and planned a series of attacks on Israeli targets.

An i24NEWS report revealed that the investigation found that the suspect exploited the high level of accessibility and knowledge obtained as a firefighter to strategic sites in central Israel. He marked at least one such sensitive facility as a preferred target for an attack.

Police and Shin Bet investigators found that the man's connection to the world of terrorism began to develop back when he was 16, and became significantly more radical since the war in the Gaza Strip broke out, when he sought various ways to harm the state's security.

The investigation also found that the suspect was in contact with foreign hostile elements, including Hamas terrorists and Iranian intelligence agents. Through such contacts, the suspect obtained combat manuals, downloaded instructions on constructing bombs from various materials, and even actively attempted to create explosives.

Additionally, it was found that the terrorist worked to expand the terror network and attempted to recruit two of his acquaintances, Kafr Qassem residents as well, to his cell. The two were arrested and held in custody for about two weeks, but at this stage, there was not enough evidence against them to file an indictment.

During a raid on the suspect's home, Border Police officers and Shin Bet investigators found a large quantity of training equipment as well as airsoft equipment. After a month of interrogation while in detention, an indictment will be filed against the suspect tomorrow.