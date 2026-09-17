In an unusual incident in Kafr Qasim, a LAW missile stolen from the IDF was fired Wednesday evening at a residential complex. No injuries were reported.

Officers from the Kafr Qasim police station in the Sharon District arrived at the scene shortly after receiving reports of the strike. Forces launched a manhunt for the suspects while crime scene technicians collected physical evidence and forensic findings.

Once the area was secured, the evidence was transferred to police forensic identification and explosives laboratories for further analysis. Police stated that the incident is believed to be criminally motivated and that the circumstances remain under investigation.

The strike comes about a week after police seized another LAW missile during an operation targeting blood feuds in the Arab sector and the trafficking of weapons stolen from the IDF.

During that raid in Ramla - which involved Border Police, Central District investigators, Shfela region Yasam tactical units, and local officers - authorities searched a residential compound and uncovered the missile. A local resident was arrested for questioning.

In a separate operation in Lod, Border Police and investigators seized six firearm magazines along with hundreds of rounds of various ammunition types, detaining another suspect for questioning.

Police emphasized that these operations are part of an ongoing crackdown on violent feuds within the Arab community and the proliferation of weapons stolen from the IDF.