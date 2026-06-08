An indictment will be filed Monday against a Kafr Qassem resident in his 20s, who was arrested in recent weeks on suspicion of being recruited by Hamas and acting on its behalf to disseminate inciting materials.

The findings of the ISA and police investigation revealed that the suspect served as an operational arm online for the murderous Hamas terrorist organization. He engaged in the publication and mass distribution of propaganda content on behalf of the organization, alongside videos, images, and extremist messages.

According to investigators in the case, “the materials disseminated by the suspect on various social media networks were intended to sow panic and fear among the Israeli public, present the operational activity of the security forces and IDF soldiers in the field in a distorted and false manner, and deliberately harm the State of Israel's image in the international arena."

The investigation further found that the suspect from Kafr Qassem acted with full awareness and complete understanding regarding the identity of the person abroad with whom he was in contact and his organizational affiliation with Hamas.

"The suspect expressed deep identification with Hamas’ goals and supported its murderous activity during the war. During questioning, the suspect admitted to the acts and even stated that he acted in order to promote those terror messages and give them as wide exposure as possible on digital platforms," police officials said.