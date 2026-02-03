Shin Bet operatives, Israel Police officers, and detectives from the Kafr Qassem police station arrested a wanted terrorist from the Balata refugee camp near Shechem (Nablus) after he infiltrated Israel and went into hiding in Kafr Qassem.

The arrest was carried out at the conclusion of a covert operation, during which the suspect was found on the roof of a building while attempting to evade the forces.

According to a report by Channel 12 News, the terrorist had been involved in attacks against IDF soldiers in Judea and Samaria and is considered to possess extensive knowledge in the preparation of explosives and weapons. Security sources say he was also planning a major attack in central Israel.

The arrest followed a manhunt lasting several days, during which special patrol units, Shin Bet personnel, and other security forces worked in close coordination. The suspect was transferred to Shin Bet interrogation and is currently being held in administrative detention.

A security official told N12, “It is possible we prevented a particularly serious incident by a highly wanted operative responsible for numerous terror attacks against IDF soldiers in Judea and Samaria, and someone who holds intelligence that could assist in preventing future attacks."