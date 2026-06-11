Haredi protesters blocked the railway tracks this evening (Thursday) near the Tel Aviv HaHagana train station, along with several major roads in central Israel, as part of a protest that caused significant disruptions to train and vehicle traffic.

Footage that was circulated shows a truck driver confronting protesters while holding an iron bar. The footage also shows protesters responding with kicks and punches during the confrontation that developed on the road.

Following the blockade, police ordered the closure of the section of railway between the station and Lod, and train traffic in the area was halted until the protesters were removed and service could resume. Israel Railways said that delays and disruptions were affecting routes across the country and that heavy congestion was being reported.

Israel Railways clarified the situation in a statement: “Due to protesters entering railway areas near Ganot in violation of instructions and while posing a significant risk to their safety, train movement in the area has been temporarily halted at the instruction of the police. Delays and disruptions are affecting train lines across the country, and congestion is being reported. Service will resume once the protesters are removed from the railway area."

Alongside the disruptions to train service, Israel Police reported that several major traffic arteries across the country had been blocked due to protests by extremist Haredi demonstrators.

Highway 6 near the Hadid Tunnel was closed to traffic in both directions. In addition, Highway 1 near Ganot heading west and Highway 4 between the HaShiv’a Interchange and the Mesubim Interchange were blocked to vehicle traffic in both directions.

Police are monitoring the developments of the protests and are calling on drivers to avoid the various blocked areas. Officers are working to direct traffic and are asking the public to follow the instructions of security forces on the ground and use alternative routes.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Jabotinsky Road in Petah Tikva, near the Geha Interchange, during a haredi demonstration in the area.

MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated a 70-year-old man to Beilinson Hospital in moderate condition, with a head injury.

In a separate incident, a haredi protester was hit by a vehicle during a demonstration on Highway 1 near the Ganot interchange. MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment at the scene to a 21-year-old youth in moderate condition with injuries to his limbs and head.